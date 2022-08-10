Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Test could transform liver transplants by predicting complications – scientists

A prototype electrochemical biosensor is being developed by University of Edinburgh-based scientists SensiBile and tech firm Integrated Graphene.

Claudia Rowan
Thursday 11 August 2022 00:01
The team hopes it will help surgeons to make immediate, informed decisions regarding a donor liver’s viability pre-transplantation (Alamy/PA)
The team hopes it will help surgeons to make immediate, informed decisions regarding a donor liver’s viability pre-transplantation (Alamy/PA)

A new test could allow medics to predict the chances of liver transplants developing complications afterwards in less than 10 minutes, scientists have said.

A prototype electrochemical biosensor is being developed by University of Edinburgh-based scientists SensiBile and Scottish technology company Integrated Graphene.

The device, which is currently in the early stages of development, will work by using a small sample of bile from the donor liver to assess the organ’s risk of biliary complications prior to transplantation.

The electrodes in the sensor, developed by Integrated Graphene, will pick up any risk of complications from the bile and quickly translate the signal into a “high risk/low risk” message on the device.

Our experimental work helped us to understand that the damage that leads to biliary complications is already present before transplantation

Dr Sofia Ferreira-Gonzalez, SensiBile

Recommended

At present, up to 30% of donor livers develop biliary complications post-transplant, which can impact long-term survival rates of recipients.

But the team of scientists and experts behind the test hopes it will help surgeons to make immediate, informed decisions regarding a donor liver’s viability pre-transplantation.

The project has received funding from the MRC Confidence in Concept scheme and Scottish Enterprise High Growth Spin Out programme.

While the team is not yet able to put a price tag on the final product, it says the device has the potential to be “low cost”.

Chief executive and co-founder at Integrated Graphene, Claus Marquordt, told the PA news agency that the test – which he hopes will be used by the NHS in the future – could transform liver transplants, moving healthcare “more towards preventative medicine”.

Dr Sofia Ferreira-Gonzalez, chief executive and co-founder of SensiBile, said: “Our experimental work helped us to understand that the damage that leads to biliary complications is already present before transplantation.

“By assessing which donor livers have high probability of biliary complications development, we aim to provide the surgeons with the necessary information to make informed decisions.”

Dr Ferreira-Gonzalez told PA the test “is extremely different from everything that has been done before… it’s extremely exciting”.

Our test will help transplant surgeons around the world to improve the selection process for organs, increase the pool of available donor livers and reduce the rate of biliary complications

Hannah Esser, SensiBile

Recommended

She hopes it will be ready by the end of next year and said the technology could potentially be developed for use on other donor organs in the future.

Hannah Esser, transplant surgeon and co-founder of SensiBile, said: “Our test will help transplant surgeons around the world to improve the selection process for organs, increase the pool of available donor livers and reduce the rate of biliary complications”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in