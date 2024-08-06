Government ‘appalled’ that UNRWA staff may have been involved in Israel attacks

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

It is “appalling” that nine members of UNRWA staff may have been involved in attacks in southern Israel on October 7 last year, the Foreign Office has said.

A Government spokesperson told the PA news agency that Whitehall is confident the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) “is strengthening its procedures, including on vetting” after allegations were made against 19 staff.

UNRWA’s commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini confirmed in a statement on Monday that evidence related to nine staff “could indicate that the UNRWA staff members may have been involved in the attacks”.

We welcome UNRWA's decisive action and support their decision to terminate the contracts of these individuals Foreign Office spokesperson

In nine further cases, evidence was not sufficient to support the staff members’ involvement, and in one case, no evidence was gathered to support allegations, so that person has rejoined the organisation.

When the allegations first emerged, the Government suspended funding to UNRWA, but Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the House of Commons in July that he would overturn this decision and provide £21 million in new funds.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “It’s appalling that nine members of UNRWA may have been involved in the October 7 atrocities.

“We welcome UNRWA’s decisive action and support their decision to terminate the contracts of these individuals.

“Anyone who participated in the horrific October 7 attacks should face the full force of the law.”

They continued: “UNRWA performs lifesaving work in Gaza and is indispensable to the humanitarian operation.

“We are confident that UNRWA is strengthening its procedures, including on vetting, which is why, alongside France, Germany, Japan, and the vast majority of donors, we have restored funding to the agency.

In close consultation with the United Nations secretary-general (Antonio Guterres), I immediately terminated the contracts of the staff in question, in the interest of the agency, while the secretary-general tasked OIOS to launch an investigation Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA

“We will continue to work with UNRWA’s leadership to ensure the Colonna Report is implemented and it meets the highest standards of neutrality.”

The probe by French diplomat Catherine Colonna, which began in February and ended with a report in April, looked at “allegations of serious neutrality breaches” at UNRWA, namely allegations made by the government of Israel in 2024 that some agency staff participated in the attacks.

Among its 50 recommendations were proposals to train staff on the civilian nature of UNRWA’s facilities, strengthen communication and collaboration with Israel, and ban any antisemitic references from textbooks and supplements in UNRWA schools.

The Hamas-led attack last autumn saw around 1,200 people killed and 250 abducted, kept as hostages, some of whom have since died.

The UN’s Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) completed investigations into the 19 staff.

Mr Lazzarini said in a statement: “In close consultation with the United Nations secretary-general (Antonio Guterres), I immediately terminated the contracts of the staff in question, in the interest of the agency, while the secretary-general tasked OIOS to launch an investigation.

“Additional allegations were brought to our attention in March and April and the concerned staff were added to the OIOS investigation.”

Mr Lazzarini said the staff involved “cannot work for UNRWA”, and added: “The agency’s priority is to continue lifesaving and critical services for Palestine refugees in Gaza and across the region, especially in the face of the ongoing war, the instability and risk of regional escalation.

Finally, I reiterate UNRWA’s condemnation of the October 7 attack in the strongest possible terms. I call - once again - for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and their safe return to their families Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA

“UNRWA is committed to continue upholding the fundamental principles and values of the United Nations, including the humanitarian principle of neutrality, and to ensure that all its staff abide by the agency’s policy on outside and political activities.”

He also said: “Finally, I reiterate UNRWA’s condemnation of the October 7 attack in the strongest possible terms. I call – once again – for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and their safe return to their families.”

Announcing his decision to reinstate UK Government funding to UNRWA on July 19, Mr Lammy said: “Humanitarian aid is a moral necessity in the face of such a catastrophe and it is aid agencies who ensure UK support reaches civilians on the ground. UNRWA is absolutely central to these efforts.

“No other agency can deliver aid at the scale needed. It’s already feeding over half of Gaza’s population. It will be vital for future reconstruction and it provides critical services to Palestinian refugees in the region.

“I was appalled by the allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in October 7 attacks. But the UN took these allegations seriously. I’ve spoken to UN secretary-general (Antonio) Guterres and commissioner (Philippe) Lazzarini.

“We are reassured that after Catherine Colonna’s independent review UNRWA is ensuring they meet the highest standards of neutrality and strengthening its procedures, including on vetting.”

Some of the £21 million in new funding will support “the management reforms recommended by the Colonna Review”.

Conservative former minister Richard Holden expressed concerns over the decision to restore funding and sought an “unequivocal assurance” that Hamas has no links to UNRWA in Gaza.