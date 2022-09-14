Jump to content
EU chief in tribute to Queen who ‘spoke to the soul of the world’

Ursula von der Leyen said the Queen ‘found the right words for every moment in time’.

David Hughes
Wednesday 14 September 2022 09:39
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Queen always ‘found the right words’ (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
(AP)

The Queen was a “legend” with the power to speak “to the soul of the whole world”, European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

The European Commission president said the Queen “found the right words for every moment in time” – from her comments during the Second World War to her message during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a major speech in Strasbourg, Ms von der Leyen said: “As we look around at the state of the world today, it can often feel like there is a fading away of what once seemed so permanent.

“In some ways the passing of Queen Elizabeth II last week reminded us all of that.

“She is a legend. She was a constant throughout turbulent and transforming events in the last 70 years, stoic and steadfast in her service.

She spoke not only to the heart of her nation but to the soul of the world

Ursula von der Leyen

“But, more than everything, she always found the right words for every moment in time.

“From the calls she made to war evacuees in 1940 to her historic address during the pandemic.

“She spoke not only to the heart of her nation but to the soul of the world.

“And when I think of the situation we are in today, her words at the height of the pandemic still resonate with me.

“She said: ‘We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us’.

“She always reminded us that our future is built on new ideas and founded in our oldest values.”

