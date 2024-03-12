Two female entrepreneurs to speak at US Congress about NI economic opportunities

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two young entrepreneurs are to address US lawmakers on Capitol Hill about economic opportunities in Northern Ireland.

As part of a delegation led by Queen’s University Belfast, Emma Stephenson and Khaula Bhutta will join Joe Kennedy III, the US special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, on stage at Congress to discuss the opportunities created by 25 years of peace.

The event on Tuesday, organised in partnership with Irish American Congressman Richard Neal, will be attended by representatives from the US Government and industry.

The pair will talk about their lived experiences starting their own businesses as young women in a society recovering from decades of violence.

Ms Stephenson is a Master’s engineering student at Queen’s and has co-founded company Feminatech, which created app M-Power to help women track and deal with symptoms of the menopause including finding patterns and suggesting lifestyle changes.

She said: “I am so excited to have this opportunity to speak about my journey as a young female entrepreneur in Northern Ireland.

“It was during my studies that I and four other women studying were supported through an entrepreneurship module where we founded Feminatech.

“Our company is passionate about improving female healthcare with a current focus on menopause.

“We’ve benefited from the growing community of investors, businesses and organisations, and have been blown away by the support available for young entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and connecting with others, and hearing their stories too.”

Ms Bhutta is a recent law graduate from Queen’s and has channelled her passion for human rights and social justice into an entrepreneurial endeavour.

Her start-up Inclusive Law connects legal professionals to vulnerable and marginalised communities, with the aim of humanising and simplifying the process of accessing legal support.

She said: “This opportunity organised by Queen’s to engage with members of Congress is a significant milestone and incredibly meaningful.

“It’s a chance to showcase the purpose and vision behind Inclusive Law but also the resilience and creativity of female entrepreneurs in Northern Ireland.

“I am excited to share my story and advocate for improvements for access to justice. Inclusive law is more than just legal expertise, it’s about trust, empathy and shared lived experience.”