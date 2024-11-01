D-Day veteran dies months after 100th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A veteran of the D-Day landings who recently celebrated his 100th birthday has died.

Lieutenant Richard Willis RN was the second in command on a landing craft tasked with taking US tanks and troops to Utah beach in Normandy as part of Operation Overlord in June 1944.

He was wounded in the leg by shrapnel during the attack, and many years later was awarded the Legion d’Honneur by the French government.

It has been confirmed Lt Willis, from Wellington in Somerset, died in September.

Ted Allen, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset, presented Mr Willis with a birthday card on behalf of the King earlier this year at a surprise birthday celebration.

Paying tribute, he said: “This is terribly sad news. I am so pleased we could in some way mark a huge milestone in the life of this remarkable man.

“I will never forget meeting him and his family.”

The celebration took place at the Nynehead Court Care Home in February this year where Lt Willis was a resident.

Speaking afterwards, Lt Willis, who was joined by his family for the surprise, said: “I’m not sure what I’ve done to deserve this.

“I was just there. But D-Day was an experience I will never forget.”

The Lieutenancy organised for the veteran to be presented with a D-Day chart of the Utah beach landings, prepared by the UK Hydrographic Office and held in its archives in Taunton.

The chart – once labelled Top Secret – was inscribed: “Presented to Lt Richard Willis… on the occasion of his 100th birthday. With the thanks and admiration of the Lord-Lieutenant and the people of Somerset.”

After leaving the Royal Navy, Lt Willis became a professional artist and his work – particularly in maritime art – achieved high acclaim.

Much of his work was influenced by his wartime experiences and he was the youngest ever exhibitor at the Royal Academy of Arts in 1942.