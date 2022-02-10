Sturgeon: Fit and proper person test for footballers merits consideration
It comes in the wake of the outrage after Raith Rovers signed David Goodwillie.
A “fit and proper person” test should be considered for footballers after the David Goodwillie saga, Nicola Sturgeon has said.
Scotland’s First Minister was asked about an idea from author Val McDermid for an independent regulator to make checks on players being signed by professional teams, similar to the requirement for club owners.
The crime writer ended her sponsorship of Raith Rovers in protest after the club signed Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017.
During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said the proposal “merits further consideration” and called for the game’s authorities to “reflect on recent events and ask the question about whether current rules and regulations are sufficient”.
She said: “I do think Val McDermid’s proposal merits further consideration.
“In the interests of full transparency, Val McDermid is a friend of mine but – notwithstanding that – I do think she has said many sensible things on this issue.
“People look up to footballers.
“That’s perhaps not always true of politicians but there is a responsibility on football clubs to make sure that those playing for them are role models for the wee boys and the wee girls who do look up to them and see them as heroes, and that is an important responsibility.
“I think the football authorities perhaps need to reflect on recent events and ask the question about whether current rules and regulations are sufficient.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.