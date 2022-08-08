Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Van manufacturers have ‘mountain to climb’ on switch to electric

Just 5% of new vans sold in the UK last month were fully electric, green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive said.

Neil Lancefield
Monday 08 August 2022 14:04
Just 5% of new vans sold in the UK last month were fully electric, leading to fears that manufacturers have “a mountain to climb’ ahead of the ban on diesel models (John Walton/PA)
Just 5% of new vans sold in the UK last month were fully electric, leading to fears that manufacturers have “a mountain to climb’ ahead of the ban on diesel models (John Walton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Just 5% of new vans sold in the UK last month were fully electric, leading to fears that manufacturers have “a mountain to climb” ahead of the ban on diesel models.

Figures from green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive show 93% of the 17,140 new vans registered in July were diesel-powered.

Sales of new diesel and petrol vans and cars will be prohibited in the UK from 2030, with hybrids banned five years later.

The 5% market share of pure electric vans in July was up from 3% during the same month last year.

But that is dwarfed by the growth in demand for electric cars, with 11% of new cars registered last month being fully electric.

Recommended

New Automotive research and policy officer Ciara Cook said: “It is great that more and more businesses and individuals are discovering the benefits of switching to an electric van.

“However, there is still a mountain to climb, with over 15,000 new diesel vans registered in July.

“Each new ICE (internal combustion engine) van registered is a polluting vehicle that will stay on the roads for years to come.”

She added that the running cost savings from electric vans could be “crucial for many businesses” following the surge in diesel prices.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in