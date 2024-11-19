Harry says Invictus Games had ‘profound impact’ on him at Canada school launch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Duke of Sussex has spoken of the “profound impact” the Invictus Games had on him at an event in Canada.

Harry travelled solo to launch the school program for the 2025 event, due to be held in Vancouver and Whistler in February.

The Duke marked the countdown by joining students at Seaforth Armoury, a historic military facility, where he launched an online program to introduce the Invictus Games into schools.

“Seeing them learn about the Invictus Games has had a profound impact on me because this is where Invictus starts to go even wider outside of the Invictus community, into schools in Canada and hopefully around the world,” he said.

Harry, a former British Army captain, launched the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international sports tournament for injured and wounded service personnel and returned veterans.

Addressing the crowd, the Duke also spoke of his emotions in seeing returned service personnel at the Games’ opening ceremony.

“You need to understand what that means to them because that can be a life-altering moment.,” he said.

“There’s resilience that has got them there. There’s teamwork that has managed to get them to the starting line, and there’s courage in getting them to that point.

“For most of them, for some of them, it’s very hard to walk into a into a busy room, and here they are walking into a stadium of tens of thousands of people.”

In February, the Duke and Duchess officially kicked off the countdown to the Winter Invictus Games 2025 at a special event in Whistler.

Next year’s Games will feature the debut of winter sports including Nordic Skiing, wheelchair curling, snowboarding and alpine skiing.