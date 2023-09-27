What the papers say – September 27

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A number of stories make up Britain’s news agenda on Wednesday, including Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speech on immigration and Labour’s plans for a 20% VAT increase for private schools.

The Times relays the message from Ms Braverman’s speech, saying immigration “is a threat to the west”.

The Daily Mirror takes aim at Ms Braverman labelling her speech as a “vile attack on asylum seekers”.

The i continues its coverage of Labour’s plans to hit private schools with a 20% VAT coverage, with private schools threatening to cut ties with state schools if Labour wins the election, while the Daily Mail says Labour’s “class war” begins on day one.

The Daily Telegraph says charities and experts say the harm caused by lockdowns to children was preventable.

The “massive” salaries given to executives running the £100 billion HS2 railway project has been labelled as “shameful”, the Daily Express reports.

The Sun runs with a story on the sacking of a British Airways pilot.

The Independent reports that leaked documents show that NHS staff are “too scared” to report rogue nurses who abuse patients

A US Federal Trade Commission and 17 US states have sued Amazon, alleging the company uses a monopoly to hurt shoppers, according to the Financial Times.

The Guardian features a story saying health experts are calling on a “feminist approach” to cancer as 800,000 women are dying every year due to being denied “optimal care”.

And the Daily Star says they have saved the world from World War Three by purchasing a one-acre lunar plot to serve as a buffer between the US and China.