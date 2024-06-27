Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lib Dems call for VAT on children’s toothpaste and toothbrushes to be scrapped

The party said an FOI request had shown that 1,400 children had been to accident and emergency with tooth decay issues in the past year.

Josie Clarke
Thursday 27 June 2024 22:30
A young child brushing his teeth (PA)
A young child brushing his teeth (PA) (PA Wire)

The Liberal Democrats have called for VAT on children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste to be scrapped, to lower A&E visits for tooth decay issues.

The Lib Dems said a freedom of information request showed 1,400 children went to A&E with tooth decay last year, amid NHS dentistry being pushed to the “brink of collapse”.

The party said the £30-million-a-year change to VAT could be brought in as part of an emergency health and care budget within four weeks of the General Election, which would set out measures to rescue local health and social care services.

“We would scrap VAT on children’s toothpaste and toothbrushes, while guaranteeing NHS dentist appointments for children and new mothers

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “It is appalling that so many children are ending up in hospital with rotting teeth because they can’t get the dental care they need.

“Years of Conservative underfunding and neglect have pushed NHS dentistry to the brink of collapse.

“The Liberal Democrats have an ambitious plan to tackle this crisis and make sure all families can access NHS dental care when they need it.

VAT has no place on healthcare essentials, whether it’s fluoride toothpaste or tampons. In all honesty, there is no justification for any age group paying extra for these essential oral health products

Eddie Crouch, British Dental Association

“We would scrap VAT on children’s toothpaste and toothbrushes, while guaranteeing NHS dentist appointments for children and new mothers.”

British Dental Association chairman Eddie Crouch said: “VAT has no place on healthcare essentials, whether it’s fluoride toothpaste or tampons.

“In all honesty, there is no justification for any age group paying extra for these essential oral health products.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in