EVs becoming ‘normalised’ as almost half of consumers know an owner – survey

Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming “normalised” as nearly half of consumers know an owner, a study has found.

Some 49% of 4,000 people surveyed either own an EV or know someone who does, according to research organisation Persuasion UK and think tank IPPR.

The poll also indicated that 55% of people feel positive about EVs.

Researchers concluded that familiarity with EVs “extends across drivers of all income levels” and there is “not a culture war over EVs”.

We know the public wants it to be cheaper and easier to get around Sam Alvis, IPPR

The study made a series of proposals aimed at boosting the transition to electric motoring, such as reducing VAT on public charging so it matches home charging, and ensuring all public chargepoints are compatible with all charging apps.

Department for Transport figures show there were 1.2 million EVs licensed for use on UK roads by the end of June 2024.

That is up from nearly 300,000 at the same point in 2021.

Sam Alvis, IPPR associate director for environment, energy security and nature, said: “If Government is looking for ways to improve people’s lives in ways they themselves want to see, there are few better places to start than transport.

“We know the public wants it to be cheaper and easier to get around, and that people see EVs as a positive step they can take towards energy security.

“Government needs to help them in taking that step by sorting out off-putting problems with charging, and making it easier for a wider range of people to buy an EV.”

Steve Akehurst of Persuasion UK said: “EVs are becoming increasingly normalised across the UK but it would be a mistake for the Government to assume that the matter is settled.

“To avoid a backlash, the Government must minimise the cost and inconvenience of EVs while persuading the public that EVs will help protect the environment and create energy independence.”

The Government is consulting on the transition to EVs, including what other types of new cars – such as full hybrids – can be sold from 2030, when those powered solely by internal combustion engines will be banned.

– The survey was conducted by research company YouGov in November and December.