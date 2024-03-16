Profile: Who is Wales’ next first minister Vaughan Gething?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vaughan Gething has been elected as the next Welsh Labour leader and will become the new first minister of Wales.

Mr Gething beat his only rival, the education minister Jeremy Miles, when the results of the Welsh Labour leadership election were declared on Saturday.

Here is everything you need to know about him.

Mr Gething has been involved in politics from a young age, having joined the Labour Party at 17 to help campaign in the 1992 elections.

He has been a Member of the Senedd (MS) since 2011, and has sat in the cabinet since 2016.

He rose to prominence as health minister throughout the Covid pandemic, a post he held from 2016 to 2021.

He is currently serving as Minister for the Economy, a post he has held since May 2021.

Mr Gething was born in Zambia in 1974, where his father, a Welsh vet from Ogmore-by-Sea in Glamorgan, met his mother, a chicken farmer.

He has spoken openly about his experiences of prejudice and said in his campaign material he does not want anyone in Wales to feel that way.

When he was two, his family moved to Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, where his father was due to start a new job, but the offer was withdrawn when he arrived with a black family.

After his father lost his job in Abergavenny, the family moved to Dorset in England, and he later studied law at Aberystwyth University.

He unsuccessfully stood for the Mid and West Wales seat at the first National Assembly elections in 1999, before becoming councillor for the Butetown area of Cardiff in 2004.

He stood for the Senedd elections again in 2011, when he successfully took the Cardiff South and Penarth Seat.

This is the second time he has run for the top job, having stood in 2018 against Mark Drakeford.