In Pictures: Veterans and royals in poignant commemoration of D-Day 80 years on

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The bravery and sacrifice of D-Day veterans has been celebrated by the King and the Prince of Wales on the 80th anniversary of the beach invasion.

Before speaking to veterans at a special lunch, Charles addressed an emotional audience at the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, while William spoke at the Canadian commemorative ceremony on Juno Beach.

In the UK, people gathered for services in Falmouth, Cornwall, and Alrewas in Staffordshire.

A military piper began the commemorations early in the morning by playing a lament at sea at the exact moment of the beach invasion in 1944.