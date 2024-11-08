Starmer pledges £3.5 million to support veterans facing homelessness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged £3.5 million in support for veterans facing homelessness.

The funding will go to the Reducing Veteran Homelessness programme, which provides wraparound specialist support for employment and independent living for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The Prime Minister has previously committed to exempt veterans from rules which require a connection to a local area to access social housing in England, as part of the Government’s “homes for heroes” pledge.

This Government is ensuring homes will be there for heroes across the UK. They have done so much to secure our safety it is only right they have security of their own Sir Keir Starmer

Announcing the funding boost, Sir Keir said: “Veterans represent the very best of our country, and we must honour their sacrifices. When I came into office, I promised that I would serve our heroes as they have served us.

“That is the least they deserve given the sacrifices they have made, and it is why this Government is ensuring homes will be there for heroes across the UK. They have done so much to secure our safety it is only right they have security of their own.

“As the country comes together this weekend, we pay solemn tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the values and freedoms that we enjoy.”

Funding for the programme was due to expire in 2025, but this has now been extended to 2026.

The Government has also committed to enshrining in law the armed forces covenant, which is described as “a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly”, by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, the Prime Minister is set to host veterans and charities at Downing Street on Friday, alongside Defence Secretary John Healey, to hear about their experiences.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, joined by Cabinet ministers and defence chiefs.

Mr Healey said: “Our nation is deeply proud of the veterans who have served the country. Theirs is the ultimate public service. Our Armed Forces and veterans will always have our fullest support.

“As a Government we are committed to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve. We are extending the support for veterans to ensure that those who need it get the housing support they deserve.

“As we come together as a nation this weekend, we honour all those who have served and fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Veterans minister Alastair Carns said: “Our armed forces are the guarantors of everything we hold dear. They risk life and limb for our nation and this Government will ensure veterans and those serving live a life worthy of the incredible contribution they made to this nation.

“To those I had the honour to serve alongside and to every veteran, I say thank you. On the eleventh hour of the eleventh day, I will remember the individuals who have gone before us, and I honour all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This is a Government committed to delivering for all those who serve and have served. I am deeply honoured to be responsible for ensuring our veterans get the support they need and deserve, not just at Remembrance but year-round. We’re turning words into action to improve life for every veteran.”