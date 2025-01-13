Family pays tribute to Leicester City owner as helicopter crash inquest opens

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The relatives of the owner of Leicester City Football Club who died in a helicopter crash have paid tribute to him as a family man who was a “great inspiration”.

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who bought the club in 2010, died in the crash on October 27 2018 after the helicopter he was travelling in crashed and burst into flames at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, killing him and four others onboard.

During the jury inquest, which began on Monday at Leicester City Hall more than six years after the crash, senior coroner Professor Catherine Mason heard a pen portrait written by the family of Khun Vichai.

In a tribute read to the court by family barrister Philip Shepherd KC, the relatives said: “Khun Vichai was the leader of our family, a caring and devoted husband, father, uncle and grandfather.

“We feel the loss of him as much today as we have ever done. He was a good man with a good heart. He was a great inspiration to us all and we all loved him very much.

“It’s impossible to put Khun Vichai into words. He possessed all of the best qualities. He was adored by everyone for his kind spirit, generosity, charm, sense of humour and intellect.”

The family statement added: “Many will remember Khun Vichai as the chairman of Leicester City Football Club. When he bought the club in 2010, it was languishing in the Championship.

“Khun Vichai had a vision to put the club in the Premier League. He wanted to build the club up, not just run it.

“With his support and commitment the team won the Premier League in 2016 – in only their second year in the division.

“We miss him every day. The pain his death caused and continues to cause our family is immeasurable.

“We continue to struggle every day with our grief. He was a phenomenon. He was one of a kind.”

The inquest, which is expected to last between two and three weeks, is also looking into the deaths of the pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner, Izabela Lechowicz, as well as passengers Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, who were all killed in the crash.

Kate Lechowicz, Ms Lechowicz’s sister, paid tribute to her as an “extraordinary individual” who shared her love of aviation with her partner.

In a statement read to the inquest, she said: “She was an extraordinary individual, she exuded a passion for life, but above all she was a dedicated pilot.

“She had extensive global flying experience. She was the type of person who accomplished her task with grace and efficiency.”

Kate Lechowicz also read a statement in tribute to the helicopter’s pilot Mr Swaffer and said: “He was great company. He had profound love for aviation, technology, travel, his motorbike and life in general.

“There was nothing he had not tried his hand at. He excelled at everything he did.”

Tributes were also paid to passenger Kaveporn Punpare, who had a young daughter and was one of several butlers employed by the late Leicester City chairman.

A statement prepared for the inquest by his wife said the former fitness instructor had initially worked for Khun Vichai as an assistant butler who accompanied family members on trips, but was promoted in 2015.

She said her husband would be loved and missed by his family each and every day.

Former Miss Thailand contestant Nusara Suknamai, also a passenger when the helicopter crashed and caught fire when its fuel tanks ruptured, was described at the inquest as a “pillar” of her family, who said in a statement prepared by a lawyer: “This is the greatest loss for the family. We will never forget it.”

Footage filmed by a supporter from the side of the Leicester City pitch was played to the inquest, showing the twin-engine Leonardo AW169 helicopter taking off at 8.37pm, before going into a spin and disappearing from view behind a stand.

Air Accidents Investigation Branch principal inspector Mark Jarvis said: “It will move forward slightly and then it will begin a rearward climb over the stadium roof. You will see it start to enter a right-hand turn. It will start to rotate rapidly and descend behind the stadium.”

A police sergeant, who was on the scene within seconds, tried to gain access to the helicopter through the windscreen using a baton, but the coroner was told it was a “very strong structure” designed to withstand a bird-strike at a speed of 180mph.

Mr Jarvis told the hearing: “You would need specialist equipment to get through the windscreen.”