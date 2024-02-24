What the papers say – February 24

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A broad range of stories feature across Saturday’s front pages with anti-Parliament sentiment, abortion laws and the King’s health among the topics covered.

The Times leads with a pro-Palestine activist’s plan to overwhelm Parliament by descending on Westminster Hall to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on Health Secretary Victoria Atkins throwing her support to an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill in March which would see women protected from prosecution for abortion.

The Independent concentrates on a special report from the frontlines of the war in Ukraine on the second anniversarry of the Russian invasion.

The Daily Mirror focuses on the King receiving more than 7,000 get well cards from well wishers in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.

The Daily Express continues its coverage of Dame Esther Rantzen’s assisted dying campaign which it says is one step closer to a vote by MPs.

The Daily Mail lead on a Briton facing life behind bars for murdering a stranger with the court hearing they had been inspired by a Netflix documentary.

The i weekend leads with a piece on MI6 with the spy agency said to be offering British citizenships to Russian officials in exchange for the inside scoop on the Kremlin.

Scary Spice, now known as Melanie Brown, has shared the brutal reality of what life is like for those suffering domestic and financial abuse, on the front page of The Sun.

The Financial Times reports on the “granolas” of the European stock market, which are set to perform at a record high this week, echoing the USA’s high-performing “Magnificent Seven”.

And the Daily Star splashes with a story on the demotion of a traditional English roast as the nation’s favourite family dinner.