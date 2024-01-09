Doctors looks to extend mandate as strike ends

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Junior doctors have urged the Health Secretary to come forward with a “credible offer” to stop walk outs as they announced plans to extend their mandate to strike.

Medics from the British Medical Association (BMA) said that the Government “only seems to listen when we have a mandate for strike action”.

The current mandate for junior doctors in England lasts until the end of February.

It comes as NHS leaders warned the impact caused by the latest strike – the longest walkout in NHS history – could last for months.

In a statement marking the end of the six-day strike, BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs, Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, said: “Junior doctors are ready to settle this dispute once and for all.

“Victoria Atkins on Monday evening said she’s keen to deliver a ‘fair and reasonable’ outcome. We are ready to talk about that fair outcome at her earliest convenience.

“No strikes are currently scheduled and now is her moment to come forward with a credible offer that delivers the reasonable outcome of pay restoration.

“Our mandate for strike action lasts until the end of February. We know from both our own experience and the experience of other professionals that our Government only seems to listen when we have a mandate for strike action.

“We will prepare to extend that mandate in case we need to strike in the future. But the Government does not have to let it get to the point of more strikes being called.”

The longest strike in the history of the NHS may be over, but the impact on the health service will be felt for weeks and months to come Professor Sir Stephen Powis

On Monday, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said she would sit down to negotiate with junior doctors if they enter talks with “reasonable expectations”.

Meanwhile, NHS England’s national medical director, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, said: “Colleagues across the NHS have worked incredibly hard to keep patients safe during strikes, but that work doesn’t end today.

“The longest strike in the history of the NHS may be over, but the impact on the health service will be felt for weeks and months to come.”

NHS officials prioritised emergency care during the walk out and the vast majority of pre-planned work was postponed.

A number of critical incidents were declared by hospitals during the walkout, while many described extreme pressure.

A row erupted during the strikes between the NHS and BMA over so-called derogation requests.

These requests are made by hospitals when they think patient safety may be compromised during the walk outs.

Dr Laurenson and Dr Trivedi added: “It has also been extremely disappointing to see hospital trusts use exaggerated requests or providing incomplete and inaccurate information on staffing levels in order to get junior doctors back to work during this strike.

“This has undermined a process which has previously worked well to enable NHS workers to strike while efficiently ensuring patient safety.”

Health service sources said that about 35 of these requests were made during the strike. At least half were turned down by the BMA.

Elsewhere, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard praised staff who have worked throughout the action, including junior doctors who either chose not to take action or returned to work to ensure patient safety was maintained.

The BMA has said junior doctors’ pay has been cut by more than a quarter since 2008.

Junior doctors in Northern Ireland are being balloted for the first time over potential strike action.

Meanwhile, junior doctors in Wales are set to stage a 72-hour walk out from Monday January 15.

Medics in training in Scotland settled their pay dispute last summer.