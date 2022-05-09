British designers showcase unique looks in honour of Queen’s Jubilee

Harper’s Bazaar magazine revealed the designs with a fashion shoot at the Tower of London.

Connie Evans
Tuesday 10 May 2022 00:01
Sarah Burton, creative director of fashion brand Alexander McQueen, has created a dress inspired by the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs/PA)
Sarah Burton, creative director of fashion brand Alexander McQueen, has created a dress inspired by the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK (Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs/PA)

Victoria Beckham, Richard Quinn and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen are among the designers to create a parade of looks inspired by the Queen, to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign, Harper’s Bazaar held a fashion shoot in the historic setting of the Tower of London.

Beckham, 48, told the magazine: “For this historic shoot, we wanted to honour Her Majesty with a traditionally regal colour, so I reimagined an autumn/winter ’22 runway look in a rich purple shade.

“A sequined dress forms the base of the outfit, sitting underneath a delicate, fine knit that is wrapped around the body, distorting the shine of the sequins to give a truly refined aesthetic, fit for a Queen.”

Victoria Beckham has created a look inspired by the Queen to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee (Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs/PA)

The cover of the magazine’s Platinum Jubilee celebratory issue features British model Kukua Williams wearing a Richard Quinn design inspired by royal style.

Quinn, 32, said: “The Queen once wore an amazing matching hat and coat in acid green, with patent black shoes – to me, that’s daring and subversive.

“So I wanted this Tudor mini-dress at the Tower of London. It’s a play on the royal look – crystals, silk duchesse satin, a little crinoline and then a bit of latex.”

In 2018, the Queen attended Quinn’s show at London Fashion Week, where she sat alongside American Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Quinn won the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Harper’s Baazar have revealed their Platinum Jubilee issue (Harper’s Bazaar/Richard Phibbs/PA)

Burton spoke about the inspiration for her creation for the Jubilee shoot.

The 48-year-old said: “The red rose is quintessentially feminine and timelessly beautiful – a symbol of romance, passion and love.

“It is also resilient and strong; there is a power and a dignity to this queen of flowers.”

Philip Treacy, Bora Aksu and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood also created Jubilee-inspired looks for the Harper’s Bazaar Platinum Jubilee issue.

– The full shoot can be found on Harper’s Bazaar website and in the magazine’s June issue, on sale now.

