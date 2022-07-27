In Pictures: More rail disruption as workers strike again
Only around one in five trains was running on Wednesday, on around half the network, with some areas having no services all day.
Rail services were crippled on Wednesday because of a fresh strike by thousands of workers in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.
Picket lines have been mounted outside railway stations across the UK as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators took industrial action.
At Birmingham New Street station, where passenger numbers are expected to increase with the Commonwealth Games starting on Thursday, there was a reduced list of departures during the strike action.
The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday, while members of the drivers’ union Aslef at seven companies will strike on Saturday.
Victoria station in London was quieter than usual amid the strikes. Passengers were urged to only travel by train if necessary, and to allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.
