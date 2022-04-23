In Pictures: Vintage vehicles pop their trunks for car boot sale
To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors have been updated with electric engines.
Fans of classic cars and bagging a bargain are combining their passions this weekend at an event in central London.
The Classic Car Boot Sale in Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross offers second-hand delights amid vintage vehicles, including pick-up trucks and scooters.
To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors on display have been updated with electric engines.
