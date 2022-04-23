In Pictures: Vintage vehicles pop their trunks for car boot sale

To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors have been updated with electric engines.

Pa
Saturday 23 April 2022 12:45
Event organiser Luigia Minichiello adjusts her glasses in the wing mirror of a Lambretta (James Manning/PA)
Event organiser Luigia Minichiello adjusts her glasses in the wing mirror of a Lambretta (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Fans of classic cars and bagging a bargain are combining their passions this weekend at an event in central London.

The Classic Car Boot Sale in Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard at King’s Cross offers second-hand delights amid vintage vehicles, including pick-up trucks and scooters.

To celebrate Earth Day, all of the retro motors on display have been updated with electric engines.

Two men sit in front of a classic Ford truck (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
A view through the windscreen of a classic car (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

A 1965 Mercedes W111 coupe (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
Scooter enthusiast Bell Watson stands with his 1966 Lambretta (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
A visitor admires a hot rod (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
A man browses vinyl records in front of a 1965 VW Campervan (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
A 1957 Oldsmobile (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)
A stallholder arranges boxes next to her 1967 Citroen DBS (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in