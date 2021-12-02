Virgin Media hit by TV service outage

Customers have reported lost service and access to a number of TV channels.

Martyn Landi
Thursday 02 December 2021 16:12
Virgin Media has been hit with a service issue caused by a ‘major power outage’ (PA)
Virgin Media has been hit with a service issue caused by a ‘major power outage’ (PA)
(PA Archive)

Virgin Media has been hit with a service issue caused by a “major power outage” that has left thousands of customers unable to access TV channels, with some also reporting broadband issues.

The company said it has engineers working to fix it as soon as possible but has warned customers that “temporary disruption” could continue as it brought channels back online.

According to service status website DownDetector, customers began reporting issues just after 11am on Thursday morning, with more than 18,000 reports of issues with Virgin Media TV logged by the site.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the firm said: “We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

Recommended

An additional statement on its website said: “Engineers are on site working to restore TV services after a major power outage.

“We are currently attempting to restore more channels. As we do this, it may mean customers temporarily lose access to previously restored channels.

“We recognise this is frustrating for customers and apologise again for the inconvenience caused.

“We are doing everything we can to get services back as quickly as possible.”

Responding further to customers on Twitter, Virgin Media said it did not have a precise completion time for the fix, but was “working towards having this resolved this afternoon”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in