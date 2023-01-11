Virgin Mobile customers to begin moving to O2 plans

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Virgin Mobile customers are to begin switching to O2 plans in the coming months as part of the next phase of the integration of the two firms after their merger in 2021.

Virgin Media O2 said the move will occur seamlessly and over the air for the vast majority of customers, with no need to replace sim cards or change any billing information.

The company said no customers will see the cost of their plan rise as a result of the switch, and that millions will receive unlimited texts and voice calls, as well as an increase in their data allowance.

The migration is set to carry on throughout 2023, with the first group of customers to begin receiving communications about the change in February, before the migration begins in March.

We’re laser-focused on making sure this all occurs in the most hassle-free way possible Gareth Turpin, Virgin Media O2

Exact details of the change will be outlined clearly to individual customers at least 30 days before their migration takes place, Virgin Media O2 said, with the company aiming to have all existing and newly joined Virgin Mobile customers on O2 plans by the end of the year.

“This is a major milestone moment for Virgin Media O2 as our Virgin Mobile customers start moving over to O2 plans, receiving added value and benefits on top,” said Virgin Media O2 chief commercial officer Gareth Turpin.

“Our teams will guide customers through every step of the migration, and we’re laser-focused on making sure this all occurs in the most hassle-free way possible.

“With all of our mobile brands now powered by the award-winning O2 network, we are making fantastic progress in our integration plans while continuing to deliver a range of knockout mobile services that cater for all needs.”