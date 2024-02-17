What the papers say – February 17

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny features among the top stories in the nation’s papers on Saturday.

The Telegraph says Russian President Vladimir Putin “must pay” for Mr Navalny’s death, while The Guardian reports on the “global outrage” that followed.

The Daily Express and the Daily Mail lead with words from Mr Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya, who said Mr Putin will “bear responsibility” for the death of her husband.

The Financial Times says Mr Navalny died “suddenly in Arctic prison”, while the Independent and the i weekend report that the Kremlin has been accused of his “murder”.

The Daily Mirror and The Times lead with the Duke of Sussex, who said he wants to patch things up with his family.

And the Daily Star reports darts player Darren Webster accused a rival player of burping to put him off his throw.