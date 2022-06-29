Putin ‘evil’ says Johnson as ministers step up attacks on Russian leader

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Vladimir Putin was a ‘lunatic’ while Boris Johnson said ‘I think what he has done is evil’.

David Hughes
Wednesday 29 June 2022 18:38
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez welcome Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, and Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez welcome Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Nato summit in Madrid, Spain (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
(PA Wire)

Vladimir Putin is “evil”, Boris Johnson said as UK ministers stepped up their personal attacks on the Russian president.

“I think that what he has done is evil,” the Prime Minister told GB News at the Nato summit in Madrid.

Asked if Mr Putin himself was evil, Mr Johnson said: “I think it probably follows that if you are what you do, then certainly.

“It’s been an appalling act of unwarranted aggression against the innocent population.”

His comments come after Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Mr Putin had “small man syndrome” and was a “lunatic”.

Recommended

Mr Johnson had earlier suggested the Russian leader’s invasion of Ukraine was an example of “toxic masculinity” and a female president would not have made the same mistake.

Mr Wallace told LBC Radio: “Well I certainly think President Putin’s view of himself and the world is a small man syndrome, macho view.”

He added “you rarely hear the phrase small woman syndrome, you always hear small man syndrome”.

“I think he’s certainly got it in spades,” he said.

“But I think the real challenge here is the Russian system’s view that somehow some states are lesser than others, their rights don’t count. If they want to paint themselves into a new history, they seem to think the way to do that is through violence and invasion.

“And I think that’s something to worry about.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexander Shcherbak, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
(AP)

He also mocked Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Recommended

Mr Wallace said: “To be fair there is that lady, the spokeswoman in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she’s like a comedy turn, she does her statement every week, threatening to nuke everyone or doing something or another.

“She’s definitely a woman… She’s a lunatic like he is, so I’ll leave it to that.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in