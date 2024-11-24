What the papers say – November 24
Sunday’s front pages contain a range of political and celebrity stories.
Russian threats, the assisted dying debate and I’m A Celebrity… occupy several of the front pages in Sunday’s newspapers.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden will tell a Nato conference on Sunday that Russia is preparing a wave of cyber attacks on Britain, according to The Sunday Telegraph.
The Sunday Express also focuses on Russia with former security minister Tom Tugendhat saying Vladimir Putin is aiming to make opponents cower with his nuclear threat.
Assisted dying is supported by two thirds of the public ahead of a vote in Parliament on the issue, according to a poll in The Sunday Times.https://x.com/sgfmann/status/1860444682498502723
But The Observer reports Lord Chancellor Shabana Mahmood has called the legislation a “slippery slope towards death on demand”.
The Mail on Sunday concentrates on an interview with Sir Keir Starmer in which the Prime Minister promises to cut down on the country’s “bulging benefits bill”.
A chief constable is facing an inquiry following stabbings in Nottingham which killed three people last year, according to the Sunday Mirror.
Coleen Rooney will receive a surprise visit from her youngest sons during her stay in the I’m A Celebrity… jungle, according to The Sun on Sunday.
The show also features on the front of the Sunday People with Harry Judd backing his McFly bandmate Danny Jones to “deal with his demons” in the jungle.
The Daily Star Sunday says “geeks shall inherit the earth” as nerd hobbies are becoming more popular than football.