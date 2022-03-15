What the papers say – March 15

British responses to the war in eastern Europe are splashed across many of the front pages.

The Financial Times quotes the US as telling allies China has signalled its willingness to provide Russia with military support in Ukraine, with The Guardian reporting nearly 3 million people have fled the war.

A humanitarian corridor was used successfully for the first time in the war on Monday as invading forces allowed at least 160 cars to leave the southern city of Mariupol, according to The Independent.

Boris Johnson has told The Daily Telegraph Western leaders had made a “terrible mistake” by letting President Vladimir Putin “get away with” annexing Crimea in 2014 and subsequently becoming “more dependent” on Russian power sources.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror report three British ex-special forces soldiers are feared to have been killed in Russia’s strike on a Ukrainian base near the Poland border.

The Daily Mail and i report tens of thousands of Britons signed up to the sponsorship scheme to house Ukrainian refugees in its first few hours, while The Times says the programme’s website immediately crashed after opening. The story is also covered by The Sun.

Metro covers protesters breaking into a mansion owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch in west London.

And the Daily Star reports an academic’s claim the Turin Shroud is just a tablecloth and not the face of Jesus, with the paper adding “very naughty monks made it as a money-making scam”.