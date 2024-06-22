In Pictures: Sir Ed Davey plays chicken as Farage ruffles rivals’ feathers

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Once again Sir Ed Davey staged an eye-catching stunt at a chicken farm, but the party leaders united to claim Nigel Farage’s remarks about Ukraine were foul play.

The Reform UK leader, while expressing disdain for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, had ruffled feather by claiming the West had started the conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Lib Dem boss Sir Ed joined in a chorus of disapproval at Mr Farage’s view.

SNP leader John Swinney, Scotland’s First Minister, attended Edinburgh Pride as he pursued votes for his party.