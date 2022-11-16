Jump to content

Sunak accuses Putin of showing ‘utter contempt’ for international order

The PM said it is important to establish how a missile came to hit a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border

Sophie Wingate
Wednesday 16 November 2022 09:23
Rishi Sunak holds a press conference at the end of G20 summit in Bali (Leon Neal/PA)
Rishi Sunak holds a press conference at the end of G20 summit in Bali (Leon Neal/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has accused Russia’s President Vladimir Putin of showing “utter contempt” for the international order as Western leaders vowed establish how a missile came to hit a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border.

Speaking at the end of the G20 summit in Bali, the Prime Minister said there were already teams on the ground trying to work out what happened, amid reports it may have been a Ukrainian missile fired in defence against a Russia attack.

However, Mr Sunak stressed that the incident took place against a barrage of more than 80 Russian missiles launched against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

It shows utter contempt for the international rules-based system

Rishi Sunak

“That was happening at a time when the G20 was gathered trying to find resolution to some of the world’s challenges and the same time Putin was raining down indiscriminately that volume of missile attack,” he said.

“I think it shows utter contempt for the international rules-based system.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden, who was also attending the gathering on the Indonesian island, said the trajectory of the missile flight suggested it was “unlikely” to have been fired from Russia.

