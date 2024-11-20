What the papers say – November 20
A range of stories lead the papers on Wednesday.
The war in Ukraine dominates the nation’s front page stories.
The Financial Times and The Independent lead with Kyiv firing US missiles into Russian territory for the first time as the conflict passes the 1,000-day mark.
The Daily Mail and Daily Mirror report Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on changes to the country’s laws on nuclear weapons to make it easier for them to be deployed.
Fears are growing over Russia’s campaign of hybrid warfare against the west, according to The Guardian.
Elsewhere, the Daily Express and Metro lead with farmers protesting over changes to inheritance tax as Tory leader Kemi Badenoch labels the changes “cruel”.
The Daily Telegraph reports the Prime Minister has claimed the BBC backs the changes, prompting accusations of bias.
And the Daily Star says millions of Britons are struggling as the mercury plummets.