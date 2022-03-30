Russian soprano Anna Netrebko distances herself from Putin

The 50-year-old said she is not a member of any political party.

PA Reporter
Wednesday 30 March 2022 15:52
Anna Netrebko (Ian West/PA)
Anna Netrebko (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Renowned Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko has sought to distance herself from Vladimir Putin, expressing “regret” that any allegiance had been “misinterpreted”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the soprano said she had only met the Russian president “a handful of times”, amid criticism over her failure to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

The 50-year-old said: “I am not a member of any political party, nor am I allied with any leader of Russia.

Anna Netrebko with her Female Artist of the Year Award at the Classical Brit Awards 2008 (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

“I acknowledge and regret that past actions or statements of mine could have been misinterpreted.”

Recommended

She said she had met Mr Putin “a handful of times”, mostly at awards ceremonies.

She said: “I have otherwise never received any financial support from the Russian government, and live and am a tax resident in Austria.

“I love my homeland of Russia and only seek peace and unity through my art.”

Netrebko previously withdrew from engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than reconsidering her support for Mr Putin, it was reported, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws.

She said she will return to performing later in the year.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in