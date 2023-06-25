What the papers say – June 26

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vladimir Putin, Elton John and the Duchess of York vie for attention on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

While pictures of Elton’s Glastonbury headlining set feature on most front pages, events in Russia and the Duchess’s health lead the majority of titles.

The Times, which covers both stories on its front page, says Government have warned Britain to prepare for the fall of Mr Putin after the weekend rebellion of Wagner Group forces.

The Guardian has a similar view, reporting on US secretary of state Anthony Blinken saying the uprising revealed “real cracks” in the Putin regime.

Mr Putin’s silence on the “mutiny that rocked the Kremlin” is the focus of the i, while the Metro says the “chaos” gives Ukraine “treasons to be cheerful”.

While Russia and Glastonbury figure heavily on other front pages, the news of the Duchess of York’s cancer diagnosis leads both The Sun and the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express also concentrate on Fergie, saying she is in recovery after a successful breast cancer operation.

The Prince of Wales is the focus The Daily Telegraph as he unveils a project designed to help end homelessness, which he declares is his “life’s work”.

Rishi Sunak is the subject of The Independent digital edition’s front page as it says Labour has accused the Prime Minister of dirty tricks in an “ugly culture war” to win votes.

And the Daily Star concentrates on the hot weather with a warning of snakes as the UK is hit by five heatwaves in the coming weeks.