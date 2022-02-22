What the papers say – February 22

Russian aggression in eastern Europe as well as the axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing are splashed across the front pages.

The Financial Times reports Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine, while The Times says tanks have been sent into the regions.

The Daily Telegraph quotes Mr Putin as warning of “bloodshed” and The Guardian notes the move has put Russia on a “collision course” with the West.

“Boris throws off shackles”, declares the Daily Mail as it covers the Prime Minister’s announcement of the Government’s strategy for “living with Covid” by lifting the country’s final restrictions.

The Daily Express carries the headline “Time to get our confidence back”, though The Independent quotes the PM’s top scientific advisers as warning the pandemic is “not over” amid concerns Covid could return in more virulent forms.

The axing of self-isolation laws and the end of free universal testing feature in the Daily Mirror and i, while Metro says Mr Johnson has urged “personal responsibility”.

TV presenter Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper flew to Mexico for a “ground-breaking” medical trial as he continues his Covid recovery, reports The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports on “bacon butty horror” after fans of the sandwich were urged to replace its usual sauces for marmalade.