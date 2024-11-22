UK will stand by Ukraine despite Putin’s ‘irresponsible rhetoric’, vows minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK will not be put off supporting Ukraine by the “irresponsible rhetoric” of Vladimir Putin, a defence minister has said.

Maria Eagle’s comments came after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the UK is “not at war” in relation to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Russian president Mr Putin has said he is entitled to target the military facilities of countries which have supplied weapons to Ukraine, allowing Kyiv’s forces to strike deep inside Russia.

On Thursday, Russia used a new ballistic missile in Ukraine, which Mr Putin said was in response to the UK and US allowing missiles they have supplied to Ukraine to be used to strike targets in Russia.

In a televised address, Mr Putin said: “We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.”

Defence procurement minister Ms Eagle spoke to journalists as she opened an office for Rolls-Royce Submarines in Glasgow.

She said: “We’ve heard this kind of irresponsible rhetoric from him (Putin) before.

“He’s trying to stop nations supporting Ukraine, whilst he doesn’t seem to mind that much about the support he’s getting from North Korea and other nations.

“We can’t allow ourselves to be put off from supporting Ukraine, and we won’t be.”

Failing to stand up to Russian aggression would come at a “serious cost” for Europe, she said.

The Labour minister was also asked about the incoming Donald Trump administration in the US and what preparations are being made for continuing to support Ukraine after this point.

Ms Eagle said: “We have to wait and see what the Trump administration decides it’s going to do. It’s not in office yet.

“We’re determined to continue to support Ukraine.”

Sir Keir was asked “are we at war” as he appeared on BBC Radio Bristol on Friday.

He said: “No, we’re not at war, but Ukraine certainly is, because Ukraine has been invaded by Russia, and that war has now been going on for just over 1,000 days.

“That’s 1,000 days of aggression from Russia and 1,000 days of sacrifice for Ukraine, and that is why we’ve said consistently that we stand by Ukraine. We cannot allow Putin to win this war.”

The Prime Minister spoke to Nato secretary general Mark Rutte on the phone on Friday afternoon, when the pair restated their support for Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News the “aggressive” rhetoric from Moscow would continue.

She said there has been an “aggressive, blustering tone” from Mr Putin throughout the conflict, which she called “completely unacceptable”.

Asked about the Russian leader’s threat to use target nations that allow their own weapons to be used against Russia, Ms Cooper told Sky News: “Russia invaded a sovereign state.

“We have seen the aggressive, blustering tone and response from Putin all the way through this, it’s completely unacceptable, and we will continue to see that sort of aggressive language.

“We are clear that that sort of behaviour cannot be tolerated, and that’s why we have provided the support to Ukraine as they defend themselves against Putin’s aggression.”

As with other Government ministers, Ms Cooper also declined to confirm officially whether British weapons had been used by Ukraine in Russia, saying: “I’m not going to comment on the detail of any individual defence operations.”

The UK is believed to have allowed its Storm Shadow missiles to be used by Ukrainian forces within the Kursk region of Russia, while the US has given permission for its ATACMS weapons to be fired at targets in Mr Putin’s country.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin confirmed Russia has tested the new intermediate-range weapon in an attack on Dnipro in response.

The US said the weapon is an experimental, intermediate-range missile based on Russia’s existing RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile’s range far outstrips that of newly authorised US and British-supplied weapons, which can hit targets around 250-300km away.

The distance from Moscow to London is around 2,500km, suggesting the range of the new missile could threaten the UK.