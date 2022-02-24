Vladimir Putin says Russia to conduct military operation in eastern Ukraine
The Russian leader said the action is in response to threats coming from Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine.
In a televised address early on Thursday morning, Mr Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine.
He added that Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine, but said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime”.
Mr Putin also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.
