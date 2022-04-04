What the papers say – April 4
The nation’s papers are dominated by the latest reports of atrocities out of Ukraine.
More allegations of war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine lead the front pages on Monday.
Accusations of genocide and possible reprisals from the West are splashed on The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express, The Independent and the Daily Mail.
Metro adds comments from Ukraine’s foreign minister that Vladimir Putin is worse than the so-called Islamic State, while the Financial Times reports the EU is planning fresh sanctions.
The i, The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Mirror all carry harrowing reports of the killing of civilians.
Meanwhile, The Sun reports Conservative MP David Warburton has been admitted to hospital following his suspension amid an investigation.
And the Daily Star leads on comments from a “top cop” that police should work from home.
