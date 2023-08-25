What the papers say – August 25

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The fallout from the plane crash which killed Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to dominate the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

Most titles lead on the crash with the spotlight turned on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reaction and what caused the plane to come down.

The Daily Mail is one of several papers to focus on Mr Putin’s response, saying he “offered a sickening tribute” which it described as a “chilling taunt”.

His words also lead The Times and The Daily Telegraph, who both report on the Russian leader saying Mr Prigozhin had made “mistakes”.

The Financial Times says Mr Putin confirmed his one-time ally’s death as he offered condolences in his first public address since the crash.

And The Sun points the finger at Mr Putin as he sent “sincere condolences” to Mr Prigozhin’s family.

The Guardian also reports Mr Putin’s words as it looks into the cause of the crash, saying US officials believe an intentional explosion brought the plane down – a view echoed on the front page of the i.

The Metro concentrates on Mr Prigozhin’s former Wagner troops, saying they have issued a “chilling threat of vengeance” to Mr Putin.

Other stories do make the front pages, the Daily Mirror focusing on the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif in Woking as they say police in Pakistan are close to locating her father.

Migrants land on the front of the Daily Express with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisting the best way to cut the cost of the asylum system is to prevent small boats arriving in the UK.

The Independent continues its campaign to support an Afghan pilot who fought with UK forces, calling for help to help his family escape the Taliban.

And the Daily Star reports on a “spooky” picture of a child which keeps being returned to a charity shop as it is too creepy.