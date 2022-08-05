In pictures: Fans return for colourful Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
The 2022 extravaganza includes performers from around the world alongside homegrown talent from the UK.
The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has welcomed back fans for the first time since 2019.
The Tattoo, which was last held at Edinburgh Castle before the pandemic, will see nearly 1,000 performers entertain visitors throughout August.
Performers from across the world are taking part in this year’s show Voices, which creators said has been inspired by people around the globe who, despite being separated, continue to connect and share their voices creatively.
On Thursday the Princess Royal told participants of the military spectacle she was “hugely grateful” to those who had “risen to the challenge” of performing in the event.
She said: “It is a great shame we have not been able to do this for the last couple of years.”
The show, which runs until August 27, ends with a bang as fireworks will light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.
