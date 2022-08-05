In pictures: Fans return for colourful Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has welcomed back fans for the first time since 2019.

The Tattoo, which was last held at Edinburgh Castle before the pandemic, will see nearly 1,000 performers entertain visitors throughout August.

The Massed Pipes and Drums perform on the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Day of the Dead from Banda Monumental De Mexico thrills the crowd (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Tattoo returns with the 2022 show titled Voices with more than 800 performers (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Massed UK Military Bands perform (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Highland Divas entertain on the eerily-lit esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Highland dancers demonstrate their skill (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Performers from across the world are taking part in this year’s show Voices, which creators said has been inspired by people around the globe who, despite being separated, continue to connect and share their voices creatively.

Dancers from Banda Monumental De Mexico perform. The Tattoo includes international performances from Mexico, the United States, Switzerland and New Zealand among others (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Electro Pipes bring more colour to the event (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Tattoo has returned triumphantly after an enforced absence (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Members of the US Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team perform on the esplanade (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The ever-popular Massed Pipes and Drums (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

On Thursday the Princess Royal told participants of the military spectacle she was “hugely grateful” to those who had “risen to the challenge” of performing in the event.

She said: “It is a great shame we have not been able to do this for the last couple of years.”

The Princess Royal views the working rehearsal for this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Performers on the esplanade of Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The show, which runs until August 27, ends with a bang as fireworks will light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.