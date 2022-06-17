Zelensky appears to be Queen fan as Boris Johnson gives him royal biography

The Prime Minister gave the Ukrainian president a signed copy of Queen Of Our Times during his visit to Kyiv.

Sophie Wingate
Friday 17 June 2022 17:53
Boris Johnson gave Volodymyr Zelensky a signed copy of Robert Hardman’s book Queen Of Our Times in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Boris Johnson gave Volodymyr Zelensky a signed copy of Robert Hardman’s book Queen Of Our Times in Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
(PA Media)

The Prime Minister gave Volodymyr Zelensky a biography of the Queen during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday, suggesting the Ukrainian president is a fan of the monarch.

Video from the Ukrainian government showed Boris Johnson carrying Robert Hardman’s book Queen Of Our Times: The Life Of Elizabeth II into the presidential palace.

Mr Johnson was filmed signing the volume before handing it to Mr Zelensky, who said “thank you so much” and started leafing through it.

The Prime Minister and Ukrainian president sat down for talks after Mr Johnson gave his host a biography of the Queen seen next to him (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
(PA Media)

“My pleasure – it’s her Jubilee book,” the Prime Minister replied before the pair sat down for talks.

Recommended

The biography, published to accompany festivities for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, features original insights from family, friends and staff, new interviews with world leaders plus unseen photographs and papers, including diaries and letters from the Royal Archives.

Mr Zelensky congratulated the monarch on her 70-year milestone on June 5, tweeting: “Congratulations on the Platinum anniversary of the reign of the Queen of (Britain) Her Majesty Elizabeth II @RoyalFamily.

“Grateful for supporting Ukraine in the fight for our freedom and independence.

“I wish Her Majesty well-being and peace and prosperity to (the British) people”.

It was not the first time the Ukrainian president tweeted his good wishes to the monarch, writing in June 2021: “Warmest congratulations to Her Majesty #queenelizabeth2nd, @RoyalFamily and British people on The Queen’s Official Birthday.

“Best wishes of good health, inspiration, peace, harmony and prosperity.

“May (Ukraine-Britain) strategic partnership benefit our peoples.”

A bouquet of blue and yellow flowers were pictured behind the Queen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

On the Queen’s part, she was seen to subtly express her support for the people of Ukraine when a large bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, was pictured behind her during an audience with Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau in March.

Other members of the royal family have more explicitly shown their solidarity with the war-torn nation, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeting their support for Mr Zelensky and “all of Ukraine’s people” days after Russia launched its invasion in February.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in