Harris and Zelensky embrace as Ukrainian president lands in Ireland

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Irish premier Simon Harris hugged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he landed in Ireland for a bilateral meeting.

It is their first bilateral meeting on Irish soil and is focused on Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky landed at Shannon Airport in Co Clare at noon, and hugged the Irish leader after descending the steps from his state aircraft.

The leaders also shook hands while Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was also present.

Asked by reporters for his message to Ireland, Mr Zelensky said: “First of all, thank you so much for your support, thanks to Ireland for hosting a lot of Ukrainian refugees, you were with us from the very beginning of the Russian invasion.”

Mr Zelensky was also asked about US President Joe Biden mistakenly referring to him as “President Putin”.

He replied: “It’s a mistake. I think United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so.”

While discussing the future of the conflict during the bilateral, Mr Harris expressed his condolences for the citizens whom Ukraine has lost in the war including the bombing of Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital earlier this week.

He also expressed Ireland’s full support for Ukraine’s bid towards EU membership.

The two world leaders embraced at Shannon Airport (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Harris, who became Taoiseach in April, offered further Irish assistance for thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly relocated to Russia and Belarus and entered into Russian re-education programmes since the war began.

He confirmed Ireland’s membership of an international coalition for the return of the estimated 20,000 children.

The two leaders last met on the fringes of the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

Mr Zelensky is stopping at Shannon Airport on his way back from a summit marking the 75th anniversary of Nato in Washington DC.

Ireland has provided 250 million euro in non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and the country has welcomed over 108,000 Ukrainians under the EU Temporary Protection Directive.

Irish Defence Forces members have trained 455 Ukrainian personnel in demining, battlefield casualty care and the use of non-lethal mine clearance equipment.