Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cleverly promises Ukrainian president ‘action – not just words’ from UK

The Foreign Secretary shared a photo of his meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Ukraine.

Amy Gibbons
Friday 25 November 2022 09:20
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the UK will commit ‘action – not just words’ in its support of the war-torn nation (Aaron Chown/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the UK will commit ‘action – not just words’ in its support of the war-torn nation (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Foreign Secretary has promised Ukraine’s president that the UK will commit “action – not just words” in its support of the war-torn nation.

James Cleverly met Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv, just days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to the Ukrainian capital.

He said the UK intends to keep its pledge to offer “concrete” assistance, as words alone “won’t keep the lights on” or “defend against Russian missiles”.

It came as Mr Cleverly announced a package of “hands-on” support to help the nation through the winter.

Recommended

Ukraine’s power grid and other critical infrastructure has been pounded by Russian strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power or water as temperatures plummet.

Thanking Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba for welcoming him to the country, the Cabinet minister tweeted: “Words are not enough. Words won’t keep the lights on this winter. Words won’t defend against Russian missiles.

“The UK isn’t just talking about Ukraine, we’re providing concrete support for the defence of Ukraine.”

He later shared a photo of his meeting with Mr Zelensky, addressing him directly.

President @ZelenskyyUa, the UK is supporting you with action – not just words,” he wrote.

“I made you that promise today. The UK intends to keep it.”

The UK will send 35 more emergency vehicles, including 24 ambulances and six armoured vehicles, to Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary also announced a further £3 million for the rebuilding of local infrastructure, including schools and shelters, as well as additional funding to support survivors of sexual assault.

Mr Cleverly said: “As winter sets in, Russia is continuing to try and break Ukrainian resolve through its brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals and energy infrastructure. Russia will fail.

“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. I have today announced a package of hands-on support for our Ukrainian friends in their fight, from ambulances to crucial support for survivors of the sexual violence carried out by the Russian military.

“I’ve seen here first-hand how the UK’s efforts are helping brave citizens to resist and rebuild. Our support will continue for as long as it takes for this remarkable country to recover.”

Meanwhile, the UK is committing £5 million to a Ukraine-led initiative, delivered through the UN World Food Programme, to ship grain to countries most at risk of famine, including Yemen and Sudan.

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said: “I am pleased the UK Government can support President Zelensky’s work to help Ukraine’s grain reach some of the poorest and most vulnerable nations in the world.

“Global food security is in all our interests – and helping Ukraine’s farmers and agricultural sector to continue producing and exporting food in these most difficult of circumstances is vital for that security.”

Mr Sunak’s visit to Kyiv last Saturday was accompanied by the announcement of a £50 million package of defence aid comprising 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to help Ukraine counter Iranian-supplied drones, including radars and anti-drone equipment.

Recommended

The Prime Minister said it was “deeply humbling” to be in the Ukrainian capital and that he was “proud” of how the UK had backed the country since Moscow’s invasion began.

His vocal support for Kyiv sees him follow in the footsteps of his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in