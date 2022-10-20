Jump to content

Waitrose customers making ‘big changes’ in cost of living crisis

Sales of fish heads are up by an ‘incredible’ 34% on last year while spam sales rose by 36%, the grocer reported.

Josie Clarke
Thursday 20 October 2022 09:18
Spam sales were up 36% on last year at Waitrose. (Waitrose/PA)
Sales of spam and fish heads are both up by a third at upmarket grocer Waitrose in an apparent shift to economy buying in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

The supermarket said the “use-it-all trend” and move to cheaper slow cooking seemed to be behind sales of beef shin, ox cheek and lamb neck increasing by 23%, 9% and 4% respectively.

Sales of fish heads are up by an “incredible” 34% on last year while spam sales rose by 36%, according to the annual Waitrose Food & Drink report.

A poll for the supermarket found that 72% of consumers are now “more mindful” about their grocery budget and more than a third were “very concerned” about how the rising cost of living will affect them in the coming months.

Some 32% said they looked out for special offers more than ever before and 27% have taken to planning their meals in advance.

Recommended

Like all supermarkets we’ve had to judge the mood and react

James Bailey, Waitrose

Waitrose executive director James Bailey said: “The events of the last year have created a difficult backdrop for many people and like all supermarkets we’ve had to judge the mood and react.

“We’re seeing some big changes.”

However, it appears not to be all doom and gloom for Waitrose customers, with 46% of those surveyed saying they are buying more sweet treats this year and the grocer listing custard tarts, eclairs and cappuccino mousse as its top three best-selling desserts.

Sales of whipped feta also rose by 33% over the summer.

