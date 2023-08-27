Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Flippering marvellous: Bog snorkelling fans test endurance at world champs

The mucky annual event takes place at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales.

Danielle Desouza
Sunday 27 August 2023 13:02
The Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships is taking place on Sunday (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Rude Health World Bog Snorkelling Championships is taking place on Sunday (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Competitors have donned their snorkels and flippers for the return of the World Bog Snorkelling Championships in Wales.

The event takes place annually at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells, where competitors try to complete two consecutive lengths of a 60-yards water-filled trench cut through a peat bog in the shortest time possible.

The hardy athletes donned snorkels, diving mask and flippers as well as their “game faces” as they slid into the chilly and murky waters.

There was also room for a little glamour, with one swimmer painting her toe nails pink to match her snorkel.

One competitor carried a giant plastic toad on their head as they slide through the water.

Recommended

Two spectators got in on the fancy dress, wearing pink cardboard boxes with Barbie and Ken written on them, and a “limited edition” bog snorkelling 2023 label.

Another person in the crowd was dressed a sunflower at the event sponsored by Rude Health.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in