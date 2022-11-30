16.6 million watched England claim victory over Wales in World Cup
England will now take on Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday.
An average audience of 16.6 million TV viewers watched England’s 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday night.
The World Cup match on BBC One also had an audience share of 67.9%, according to overnight figures from ratings agency Barb provided by the BBC.
The number does not include those who watched on the Welsh language channel S4C.
Others will have watched the game on iPlayer, although those figures will not be reflected in the overnight data from Barb.
England secured victory over Wales with two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Phil Foden, securing them a place in the last 16.
It comes after an average audience of 15.1 million tuned in to watch the full match of England v USA on Friday, which ended goalless following a lacklustre performance from Gareth Southgate’s side.
ITV said an average audience of 11.9 million had watched its overall extended coverage including pre-match punditry.
England’s reward for topping its group is a clash with Senegal on Sunday.
