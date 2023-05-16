Jump to content

Health workers in Wales vote to accept pay offer

The offer is for a 5% wage increase and an additional one-off payment for 2022-23.

Alan Jones
Tuesday 16 May 2023 14:51
Members of the GMB union on a picket line (Phil Barnett/PA)
Health workers in Wales have voted to accept a pay offer from the Welsh Government.

Members of the GMB union backed the offer by 65% on a turnout of 60%.

Nathan Holman, the union’s lead officer in Wales said: “GMB members have voted to accept the offer, however, we recognise many of our members are not happy with the deal.

It is vital that we bring our members’ pay back up to the levels they would have received had we not had the years of pay freezes

Nathan Holman, GMB

“We will continue to hold the Welsh Government to account by pushing for restorative pay increases.

“It is vital that we bring our members’ pay back up to the levels they would have received had we not had the years of pay freezes.”

The offer is for a 5% wage increase and an additional one-off payment for 2022-23.

Other health unions in Wales have accepted the offer although it has been rejected by the Royal College of Nursing.

