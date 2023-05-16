Health workers in Wales vote to accept pay offer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health workers in Wales have voted to accept a pay offer from the Welsh Government.

Members of the GMB union backed the offer by 65% on a turnout of 60%.

Nathan Holman, the union’s lead officer in Wales said: “GMB members have voted to accept the offer, however, we recognise many of our members are not happy with the deal.

“We will continue to hold the Welsh Government to account by pushing for restorative pay increases.

“It is vital that we bring our members’ pay back up to the levels they would have received had we not had the years of pay freezes.”

The offer is for a 5% wage increase and an additional one-off payment for 2022-23.

Other health unions in Wales have accepted the offer although it has been rejected by the Royal College of Nursing.