Most expensive streets in England and Wales revealed

Phillimore Gardens in the London borough of Kensington has been identified as the most expensive street in England and Wales, with the average house price there standing at close to £24 million.

Situated close to Holland Park and Kensington High Street, the average house price in Phillimore Gardens is £23.8 million, according to Halifax.

Its annual study put Grosvenor Square in London’s Mayfair in second place, with an average house price of £23.5 million.

Illchester Place, also near Holland Park, was placed third, with homes there costing £17.7 million on average.

While home buyers would need many millions to live in some of England’s most expensive streets, in the North East of England and the East Midlands they would need around one and-a-half million pounds typically to live in the priciest locations in these areas, Halifax found.

In the North East, Ramside Park in Durham took the top spot in the region for the street with the highest average house price (£1,553,000).

In the East Midlands, Warren Hill in Leicester (£1,615,000) is the most expensive street.

In the North West, Broadway in Altrincham (£3,184,000) was placed top.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the most expensive street was identified as Manor House Lane in Leeds (£2,367,000).

In the West Midlands, Bakers Lane in Solihull is priciest, with houses costing an average of £2,341,000.

In the South West, Lawrence Drive (£4,085,000) in Poole, Dorset was placed top.

Chaucer Road in Cambridge (£4,240,000) was identified by Halifax as the most expensive street in the East of England.

The only street outside London to be in the top 20 most expensive streets in Halifax’s compilation this year is in the South East of England. Buyers can expect to pay £12,318,000 on average to live in Titlarks Hill in Ascot.

Benar Headland in Pwllheli was named as Wales’s most expensive street, with an average price of £1,730,000.

In Wales’s capital city, Cardiff, the most expensive street is Westbourne Crescent (£1,003,000), Halifax said.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.

Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”

Here are the most expensive streets in England and Wales with the average house price, according to Halifax, which used Land Registry data:

1. Phillimore Gardens, London, W8, £23,802,000

2. Grosvenor Square, London, W1K, £23,549,000

3. Ilchester Place, London, W14, £17,678,000

4. Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X, £15,440,000

5. Clarendon Road, London, W11, £14,950,000

6. Ashburton Place, London, W1J, £14,732,000

7. Lansdowne Road, London, W11, £14,621,000

8. The Vale, London, SW3, £14,020,000

9. Knightsbridge, London, SW1X, £14,009,000

10. Chelsea Square, London, SW3, £13,231,000

And here are the top five most expensive streets in regions across England, with their average house prices:

– North East

1. Ramside Park, Durham, DH1, £1,553,000

2. Gubeon Wood, Morpeth, NE61, £1,491,000

3. Graham Park Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE3, £1,339,000

4. Runnymede Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE20, £1,245,000

5. South Drive, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE13, £1,201,000

– North West

1. Broadway, Altrincham, WA15, £3,184,000

2. Barrow Lane, Altrincham, WA15, £2,998,000

3. Underwood Road, Alderley Edge, SK9, £2,925,000

4. Summerhill Road, Macclesfield, SK10, £2,783,000

5. Whitebarn Road, Alderley Edge, SK9, £2,696,000

– Yorkshire and the Humber

1. Manor House Lane, Leeds, LS17, £2,367,000

2. Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, HG2, £1,770,000

3. The Purey Cust, York, YO1, £1,754,000

4. Calf Hill Road, Holmfirth, HD9, £1,697,000

5. Walton Avenue, Harrogate, HG3, £1,650,000

– West Midlands

1. Bakers Lane, Solihull, B93, £2,341,000

2. Ladywood Road, Sutton Coldfield, B74, £2,029,000

3. Kenilworth Close, Sutton Coldfield, B74, £1,902,000

4. Luttrell Road, Sutton Coldfield, B74, £1,854,000

5. Temple Road, Solihull, B93, £1,825,000

– East Midlands

1. Warren Hill, Leicester, LE6, £1,615,000

2. Melton Road, Nottingham, NG12, £1,600,000

3. Park Lane, Towcester, NN12, £1,348,000

4. Golf Lane, Northampton, NN6, £1,316,000

5. Cour D’Honneur, Oakham, LE15, £1,309,000

– East of England

1. Chaucer Road, Cambridge, CB2, £4,240,000

2. Coopersale Street, Epping, CM16, £3,567,000

3. Newlands Avenue, Radlett, WD7, £3,432,000

4. Astons Road, Northwood, HA6, £3,344,000

5. Park Avenue North, Harpenden, AL5 £3,331,000

– South East

1. Titlarks Hill, Ascot, SL5, £12,318,000

2. Westbrook Hill, Godalming, GU8, £8,960,000

3. East Road, Weybridge, KT13, £8,364,000

4. Woodlands Road East, Virginia Water, GU25, £6,180,000

5. Montrose Gardens, Leatherhead, KT22, £5,862,000

– South West

1. Lawrence Drive, Poole, BH13, £4,085,000

2. Weston Park, Bath, BA1, £3,328,000

3. Mornish Road, Poole, BH13, £2,850,000

4. Charlton Park Gate, Cheltenham, GL53, £2,702,000

5. St Catherines Cove, Fowey, PL23, £2,526,000

And here are the top five most expensive streets across Wales, with their average house prices:

1. Benar Headland, Pwllheli, LL53, £1,730,000

2. Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno, LL30, £1,219,000

3. Hanley Cwrt, Usk, NP15, £1,152,000

4. Forrest Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,092,000

5. St Marys Well Bay Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,085,000