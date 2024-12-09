Residents forced from homes by sinkhole hope to return within week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Residents living near a sinkhole in south Wales hope they may start returning home within the week.

The collapse of a culvert – a structure that allows water to flow under roads and railways – led to the evacuation of around 30 homes at Nant Morlais in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil, early this month.

The collapse is believed to have been caused by heavy rain from Storm Bert, which brought about two landslides.

Residents, who have been forced into hotels and Airbnbs, returned to their properties to retrieve clothing and other items on Monday.

Many hoped they would be able to permanently return home soon, while those closer to the sinkhole said they would not be home until Christmas at the earliest.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Anne Edwards, one of the people who has been forced from their home, said: “There’s nothing we can do really, the workers are doing wonders, but we have just got to wait and see what happens, it’s one of those things.

“At the moment they are looking at getting us in before Christmas.

“We are at the top end of the road, the bungalows that are damaged – there’s about five – they won’t be going back for a while.

“The front row they’re on a different services, so they’re hoping to go back this week.

“Due to the bad weather, there might be a delay, we don’t know.”

The council has brought in three cranes to help stabilise the road, while water pumps are diverting the flow of the river.

Ms Edwards said she was not aware whether the sinkhole had become any bigger as a result of Storm Darragh.

Idris Power, another resident, said: “The main thing is that the council are keeping us informed.

“I had a phone call this morning saying that access is available today, so we’ve driven up to get into the bungalow.

“I’m hoping that we will be back in by Saturday or early next week – that’s our hope anyway.”