In Pictures: Christmas celebrations kick off with a splash

As Christmas Day traditions go, an outdoor swim or run is not for the faint-hearted.

Despite the Met Office predicting that Monday will be the warmest Christmas Day on record, the waters were still chilly for those diving in.

In Wales, swimmers donned fancy dress, swimming alongside elves and Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, in Sutton Park’s Blackroot Pool in Birmingham, the tradition dates back to the 19th century.

Hundreds of watchers gathered to see the royal family.

The King and Queen were joined by other family members at Sandringham for the annual celebrations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand-in-hand with their children to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church.