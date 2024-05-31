Starmer defends taking private jet from Wales to Scotland

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Keir Starmer has defended his decision to fly by private jet between Wales and Scotland, saying it was the most “efficient” way to travel between campaign events.

The Labour leader confirmed on Friday that he had taken a private plane to Inverclyde after campaigning in south Wales the day before.

He said: “We did use a private jet because we needed to get very quickly to Scotland from Wales yesterday, and we have to use the most efficient form of transport in the middle of a very, very busy General Election campaign.

“We offset the carbon, we always do whenever we use transport in the air.”

He added: “We’ve got five weeks to take our argument to the country, I need to get across the country to speak to as many people as possible, and from time to time we have to do it as efficiently as possible.”

Labour has previously criticised the Prime Minister for using private planes and helicopters to travel around the country, describing him as “out of touch”.

Rachel Reeves has also promised to crack down on “Tory ministers’ private jet habit” if Labour comes to power, targeting ministers’ use of chartered flights to travel abroad.

Rishi Sunak has similarly said using private jets is “the most efficient use of my time” when challenged over his flights.

Tory chairman Richard Holden said: “Nothing better illustrates Starmerism than the fact Sir Keir has flown on a private jet to Scotland, to launch a stock logo of something U-turning in on itself, for an energy company which won’t produce any energy – that’s not a plan to keep our energy secure and our country protected from Putin.”

Sir Keir was in Greenock on Friday to launch both Labour’s “six first steps for Scotland” and the logo for the proposed GB Energy as part of the party’s General Election campaign.

Labour’s plan for GB Energy would see a publicly owned company, headquartered in Scotland, that would invest in domestic renewable energy projects.