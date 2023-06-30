Diana’s legacy serves as example of how to navigate today’s world – Harry

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke of Sussex has said his mother’s legacy continues to serve as an example of how to “navigate the complexities” of today’s world.

Harry was speaking in a video at the virtual Diana Award ceremony where more than 180 young people from 31 countries were recognised.

The Diana Award was set up to promote the princess’s belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

Harry said: “Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. And the brilliant award recipients we’re honouring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change really can happen.”

Reflecting on his mother’s legacy, the duke continued: “As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief that my mother held in the transformative power of young people.

“She recognised their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today.

“And so many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and of course their futures.

“And whether it’s climate change, mental wellbeing, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming.

“But what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together — the strength in diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it.”

The Prince of Wales also appeared in a video clip at the virtual ceremony in which he said the award winners are united by “their courage, compassion, and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others”.

He also said it is important not to forget the challenges they have overcome.

William said: “The road to making a difference is not always easy, but as we celebrate the impact they have made, we are reminded that no challenge is insurmountable.

“Today, we recognise the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change. To all the award recipients – congratulations.

“Your accomplishments are a testament to your character, your passion and your determination to make a difference. You are an inspiration to young people everywhere.

“And to everyone watching, these stories remind us why organisations like the Diana Award are so important.

“It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world – a belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name.”