School roof ripped off as Storm Barra batters Wales

Warnings for strong winds and flooding remain in place until Wednesday evening.

Bronwen Weatherby
Wednesday 08 December 2021 10:21
Strong winds are creating stormy seas around the coast (Andy Gibson/PA)
(PA Wire)

A school has been closed after high winds ripped part of its roof off as Storm Barra continues to batter parts of Wales

Bryngwyn Comprehensive School in Llanelli shut on Tuesday afternoon following gusts of more than 70mph.

No-one was injured as most people had left the campus before the building was damaged, a statement from the school said.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the scene to deal with debris that had been blown on to a nearby road.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Pupils were told to stay at home on Wednesday so the damage can be assessed.

Warnings for strong winds remain in place across the south and west coasts of Wales, which could cause travel disruption.

Wind speeds of 86mph have been recorded in Aberdaron, Gwynedd, just a week after a 81mph gust was recorded in Aberporth, Ceredigion, during Storm Arwen.

The Met Office said: “Strong westerly winds slowly moderating through Wednesday. Wind gusts of 45-50mph expected widely across the region, with a potential of 55-65mph for exposed coastal locations.

“In addition to strong winds, there is a potential for large waves along windward coasts.”

The weather warning is in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has warned people not to enter the water and to call 999 in a coastal emergency.

Ongoing power cuts are being reported across north Wales, from Aberystwyth to Anglesey and across to Buckley in the north east of the country.

SP Energy Networks said wind speeds have been recorded at 80mph and remain “extremely strong”, preventing engineers in some areas from making repairs.

There are 11 flood warnings in place in mid and north Wales, with Abermule and Fron, and Aberbechan on the River Severn in Powys, on the highest alert.

There are dozens of cancellations and delays on many rail services across Wales, while a number of roads have been closed including the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions.

